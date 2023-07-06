Embedded Computing Design

IBASE Launches Its NVIDIA Powered EC3500 for Edge AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 06, 2023

News

IBASE Launches Its NVIDIA Powered EC3500 for Edge AI
Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. launched its EC3500 edge AI computing environment powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB / Jetson AGX Orin 64GB with an 8-core or a 12-core NVIDIA Arm Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit processor. The EC3500 integrates an NVIDIA Ampere GPU showcasing 1792 or 2048 cores supplemented by 56 or 64 Tensor Cores respectively.

The combination allows for simultaneous implementation of various AI applications with innovative graphical performance. The operating power input ranges from 9V~36V DC. The EC3500 has a generous amount of expansion options including:

  • M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 with a micro-SIM holder
  • M.2 E-Key 2230 for flexible WiFi/BT/GPS functionality
  • M.2 M-Key 2280 socket
  • 16-lane MIPI expansion

The EC3500 is ideal for the following applications, including computer vision, object detection, and natural language processing, and supports Ubuntu 20.04.

"With its powerful computing capabilities, advanced features, and expandability, the EC3500 is the ultimate solution for a wide range of AI applications," said Archer Chien, Director of IBASE Solution Product Planning Dept. "We are proud to offer this cutting-edge solution to our customers and look forward to seeing the impact it will have on the industry."

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Monitor, Analyze, and Optimize Energy Use With an ESS

July 5, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

May 31, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Atmosic / Mouser
Mouser Electronics to Deliver Atmosic's Energy Harvesting Bluetooth SoCs

July 6, 2023

MORE
Security
To PUF or Not to PUF

July 7, 2023

MORE