IBASE Launches Its NVIDIA Powered EC3500 for Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. launched its EC3500 edge AI computing environment powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB / Jetson AGX Orin 64GB with an 8-core or a 12-core NVIDIA Arm Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit processor. The EC3500 integrates an NVIDIA Ampere GPU showcasing 1792 or 2048 cores supplemented by 56 or 64 Tensor Cores respectively.

The combination allows for simultaneous implementation of various AI applications with innovative graphical performance. The operating power input ranges from 9V~36V DC. The EC3500 has a generous amount of expansion options including:

M.2 B-Key 3042/3052 with a micro-SIM holder

M.2 E-Key 2230 for flexible WiFi/BT/GPS functionality

M.2 M-Key 2280 socket

16-lane MIPI expansion

The EC3500 is ideal for the following applications, including computer vision, object detection, and natural language processing, and supports Ubuntu 20.04.

"With its powerful computing capabilities, advanced features, and expandability, the EC3500 is the ultimate solution for a wide range of AI applications," said Archer Chien, Director of IBASE Solution Product Planning Dept. "We are proud to offer this cutting-edge solution to our customers and look forward to seeing the impact it will have on the industry."

