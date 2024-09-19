Insight Sip's ISP2454-MX Module Takes Bluetooth Into the Next Generation

Image Credit: Insight Sip

Sophia Antipolis. France. Insight SiP introduced its ISP2454-MX module in an 8 x 8 x 1mm form factor and an operating temperature up to 105°C enabling it to support next generation Bluetooth based solutions such as Angle of Arrival and the new Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology. Centered around the Nordic nRF54L15, it delivers enhanced functioning across the board and is based on a 4th generation radio and a double speed microprocessor.

For a wide range of solutions, the ISP2454 offers an Arm M33F 128Mhz based processor, and advanced security features with ARM Trustzone. In both radioactive and sleep modes, power consumption is lowered. Memory includes1.5MB of storage and 256KB RAM.

Included are both 32MHz and 32 kHz crystals and DC-DC support for each processor making it a fully functioning Bluetooth node only needing a power supply.

Peripheral connections are available including HS-SPI, SPI, UART, I2S and more. Also offered is a software programmable peripheral independent 128MHz RISC processor. The RF module can utilize Zigbee, Thread, and more 802.15.4 based protocols, simultaneously with BLE. To provide a set of drivers and services, protocol stacks and applications run on the real time Zephyr operating system.

Nick Wood, Sales and Marketing Director of Insight SiP said “The new ISP2454 represents the next generation Bluetooth technology, offering more features and capability at lower cost. A miniature footprint and full integration make this RF module “ready to go” for customers. It also offers footprint and pin compatibility with nRF52 based modules from Insight SiP, offering an easy upgrade path for customers.”

According to the press release, the ISP2454 RF module was developed to operate on a coin cell battery if needed., and can last several years.

For more information, visit insightsip.com.