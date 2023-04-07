Learn How Variscite's TI Powered SoM will Work for You

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit Variscite

Tel Aviv, Israel. Variscite has developed the VAR-SOM-AM62 around the Texas Instruments AM62x with 1.4 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A53, 400MHz Cortex-M4F, and supplementary 333 MHz PRU real-time co-processors. The VAR-SOM-AM62 includes certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT /BLE 5.2, 3x CAN bus, dual USB, and dual GbE. For graphics, the $33 module delivers MIPI-CSI2 camera interfaces embedded with a 3D GPU, viewable on dual LVDS displays.

As a member of Variscite's Pin2Pin product family, the SoM enables designers to utilize the same carrier board for a variety of processors.

"The integration of the AM625x processor into the VAR-SOM-AM62 gives developers a solid foundation that combines performance and power efficiencies," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "These qualities along with its integrated interfaces generate a very attractive cost-optimized solution for present-day embedded edge devices."

For evaluation and application design, the VAR-SOM-AM62 evaluation kits are full development platforms. The scalable Symphony carrier board is available as well as an optional touchscreen LVDS display. According the Variscite, the VAR-SOM-AM62 has a lifecycle of 15 years as a part of Variscite’s future.

More Information: variscite.com.