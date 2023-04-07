Learn How Variscite's TI Powered SoM will Work for You

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

April 07, 2023

Image Credit Variscite

Tel Aviv, Israel. Variscite has developed the VAR-SOM-AM62 around the Texas Instruments AM62x with 1.4 GHz Quad-core Cortex-A53, 400MHz Cortex-M4F, and supplementary 333 MHz PRU real-time co-processors. The VAR-SOM-AM62 includes certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT /BLE 5.2, 3x CAN bus, dual USB, and dual GbE. For graphics, the $33 module delivers MIPI-CSI2 camera interfaces embedded with a 3D GPU, viewable on dual LVDS displays.

As a member of Variscite's Pin2Pin product family, the SoM enables designers to utilize the same carrier board for a variety of processors.

"The integration of the AM625x processor into the VAR-SOM-AM62 gives developers a solid foundation that combines performance and power efficiencies," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "These qualities along with its integrated interfaces generate a very attractive cost-optimized solution for present-day embedded edge devices."

For evaluation and application design, the VAR-SOM-AM62 evaluation kits are full development platforms. The scalable Symphony carrier board is available as well as an optional touchscreen LVDS display. According the Variscite, the VAR-SOM-AM62 has a lifecycle of 15 years as a part of Variscite’s future.

More Information: variscite.com.

