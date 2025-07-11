New IBASE MBB1005 ATX Board Delivers AI Acceleration and Rugged Industrial Performance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released its MBB1005, an ATX motherboard designed for industrial edge computing, AI acceleration, and automation platforms. It leverages Intel Core Ultra 200S processors on the LGA1851 socket delivering enhanced performance, modular expansion, and rugged reliability.

The MBB1005 supports four DDR5 U-DIMM slots with up to 192GB memory. Display is provided via one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, allowing for multiple displays. For networking connections, the MBB1005 has dual Intel 2.5GbE ports, the I226LM with iAMT 19.0 for remote maintenance and the I226V for standard communication. The board includes four SATA III ports and four M.2 slots, two M-Key (2280) for NVMe, one B-Key (3052) for cellular modules, and one E-Key (2230) for WiFi or Bluetooth.

Additional Features:

5x USB3.2 (Gen2), 2x USB3.2 (Gen1), 2x USB2.0, 4x COM, 4x SATA III

1x PCI-E (x16) [Gen.5.0]; 2x PCI-E(x4) [Gen.4.0] ; 1x PCI-E(x1) [Gen.4.0]; 2x PCI

Watchdog timer, Digital I/O, iAMT (19.0), TPM (2.0)

