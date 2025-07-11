Embedded Computing Design

New IBASE MBB1005 ATX Board Delivers AI Acceleration and Rugged Industrial Performance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 11, 2025

News

New IBASE MBB1005 ATX Board Delivers AI Acceleration and Rugged Industrial Performance
Image Credit: IBASE

IBASE Technology Inc. released its MBB1005, an ATX motherboard designed for industrial edge computing, AI acceleration, and automation platforms. It leverages Intel Core Ultra 200S processors on the LGA1851 socket delivering enhanced performance, modular expansion, and rugged reliability.

The MBB1005 supports four DDR5 U-DIMM slots with up to 192GB memory. Display is provided via one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, allowing for multiple displays. For networking connections, the MBB1005 has dual Intel 2.5GbE ports, the I226LM with iAMT 19.0 for remote maintenance and the I226V for standard communication. The board includes four SATA III ports and four M.2 slots, two M-Key (2280) for NVMe, one B-Key (3052) for cellular modules, and one E-Key (2230) for WiFi or Bluetooth.

Additional Features:

  • 5x USB3.2 (Gen2), 2x USB3.2 (Gen1), 2x USB2.0, 4x COM, 4x SATA III
  • 1x PCI-E (x16) [Gen.5.0]; 2x PCI-E(x4) [Gen.4.0] ; 1x PCI-E(x1) [Gen.4.0]; 2x PCI
  • Watchdog timer, Digital I/O, iAMT (19.0), TPM (2.0)

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Docker Vision Deploys Computer Vision with Intel for Shipping Logistics

January 22, 2026

MORE
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: NEXCOM
Intel Powers Nexcom’s NDiS B562 Expandable Edge AI Computer For GPU Expansion

January 21, 2026

MORE