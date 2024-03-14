Embedded Computing Design

Newark Delivers the Pi Day Specials

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 14, 2024

News

Chicago, Illinois. For Pi day, Newark is running a special 10% discount promotion on selected Raspberry Pi products. Newark is offering Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kits to PSUs, ABS and metal cases, Camera V2, and more. The discount will end March 31.

Newark also introduced the Raspberry Pi 5 Starter Kit, for both Raspberry Pi 4 and 5. Newark has all readily available for fast delivery. The Raspberry Pi bundles are designed to facilitate AI projects on the Raspberry Pi including facial recognition to computer vision applications.

“We're thrilled to celebrate Pi Day with our customers, offering exciting discounts and resources to explore the Raspberry Pi experience,” said Ankur Tomar, Regional Solutions Marketing Manager, Newark. “Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, our extensive range of products and tailored solution bundles cater to diverse project needs, making it easier than ever to embark on your Raspberry Pi journey.”

As part of Newark's Pi Day celebrations, the element14 Community has a robust library of resources and content for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts.

• Test your knowledge with the Raspberry Pi Aficionado Quiz
• Delve into the world of Raspberry Pi Compute Module with live webinars
• Download a free Raspberry Pi 5 poster for your workshop
• Explore the history of Raspberry Pi Cameras
• Discover essential tools and accessories with the Raspberry Pi 5 Wishlist

For more information, visit newark.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

