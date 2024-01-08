Product of the Week: Conclusive Engineering’s WHLE-LS1 Single Board Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Versatile connectivity, high-performance computing, and scalable single board computing solutions have proven necessary in today’s critical, real-time embedded systems, IoT, networking, and telecommunications applications that aid in efficient, streamlined data processing.

The single board computer (SBC) from Conclusive Engineering is suitable for use in power-constrained networking, industrial, smart factory, automotive, and machine control applications, as well as other sophisticated systems. Featuring the NXP Layerscape LS1 series SoC with optional variants and the Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-A72 cores, the SBC is designed to be adept at performing high computational processes in applications with high-processing needs.

The WHLE-LS1 Single Board Computer in Action

With memory support to keep up with the aforementioned features, the WHLE-LS1 includes a SO-DIMM socket supporting DDR4 SDRAM with ECC (up to 2100 MT/s), and mass storage with 4 to 64 GB of eMMC, 16 MB of QSPI NOR Flash, and 8 KB of EEPROM.

Advanced networking and connectivity features of the SBC are a result of the solution’s ability to achieve over 45,000 in CoreMark performance with SmartNIC features, as well as the four 1 Gbit/s RJ45 and two 10 Gbit/s SFP+ ports.

The 130 mm x 130 mm high-performance SBC also includes a variety of double-sided M.2 slots that use PCIe 3.0 for data transfer, and are designed to support NVMe storage devices, WiFi, and Bluetooth:

M.2 Key-M 2280 D4 PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe

M.2 Key-M 2280 D5 PCIe 3.0 x1 NVMe

M.2 Key-E 2230 D5 PCIe 3.0 x1 Wi-Fi/BT with USB 2.0, I2C, UART

Debugging features include the Conclusive Developer Cable connector for access to the one USB Micro-B 2.0 console port for system UART, as well as the JTAG port, and system I2C bus.

Additional features:

RTC with CR2032 back-up battery

Reset button

Power switch (12 V DC, 7 A power supply)

Boot source selector DIP switch

2x two-color status LED

Two channel fan controller with 3 pin and 4 pin fan connectors

6x GPIO (3.3V)

External I2C (3.3 V)

Getting Started with the WHLE-LS1 Single Board Computer

The SBC solution includes software support/compatibility for Linux 4.14 to 5.16 and newer, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Secure Boot, UEFI EDK2, U-Boot 2023.07, Linux 4.14-5.16 (Buildroot and Yocto), AND FreeBSD 13 (on request).

For a closer look into Conclusive Engineering’s WHLE-LS1 SBC, check out the company’s YouTube video below:

