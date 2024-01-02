Empowering IoT with WHLE-LS1: Advanced Ethernet, High-Speed SFP+, and Versatile Core Options

Press Release

Katowice, Poland --- Conclusive Engineering's WHLE-LS1 SBC, powered by the NXP Layerscape® LS1 series SoC, is a testament to high performance in embedded computing. Equipped with Arm® Cortex®-A53 and Cortex®-A72 cores, it offers unmatched processing capabilities, perfect for applications in industrial automation, smart factories, edge computing, and sophisticated IoT systems.

The WHLE-LS1's standout feature is its extensive connectivity options. It boasts 4x 1 Gbit/s Ethernet and 2x 10 Gbit/s SFP+ ports, along with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, facilitating robust and diverse network connections. Its architecture, supporting up to 64 GB eMMC and multiple PCIe M.2 connectors, caters to the need for expandability and versatile storage solutions.

Emphasizing energy efficiency, the WHLE-LS1 dynamically scales performance to optimize power use. This, coupled with its advanced security features like Secure Boot and cryptographic support, makes it an ideal choice for environments where both performance and security are critical.

Detailed Technical Specifications:

● CPU Architecture: Available in multiple variants to cater to different performance needs:

LS1026: 2-core Arm® Cortex®-A72 at 1.8 GHz with DPAA.

LS1046: 4-core Arm® Cortex®-A72 at 1.8 GHz with DPAA.

LS1048: 4-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 at 1.4 GHz with DPAA2.

LS1088: 8-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 at 1.6 GHz with DPAA2 .

● Memory: DDR4 SDRAM with ECC up to 2100 MT/s.

● Storage: Options from 4 to 64 GB eMMC, 16 MB QSPI NOR Flash.

● Connectivity: 4x 1 Gbit/s Ethernet, 2x 10 Gbit/s SFP+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.

● Interfaces: USB 3.0, PCIe M.2, I2C, UART.

● Software Compatibility: Supports Linux 4.14-5.16, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, U-Boot 2023.07, FreeBSD 13.

● Power Supply: 12 V DC, 7 A.

● Dimensions: 130 mm x 130 mm.

Applications and Performance:

The WHLE-LS1 is engineered for sophisticated embedded systems, excelling in environments requiring high computing power, versatile connectivity, and efficient data processing.

Availability and Additional Information:

Starting from $579, available right now via the website.

For a comprehensive overview of the WHLE-LS1 SBC, please visit: https://conclusive.tech/products/whle-ls1-sbc/