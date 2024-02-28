SolidRun Announces Module Leveraging AMD’s 6nm “Zen3” Architecture

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SolidRun

SolidRun released its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module leveraging the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor with AMD’s 6nm “Zen3” architecture. The module delivers processing power, thermal efficiency, and high-speed I/O connectivity to the COM Express Type 7 form factor.

“Our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module is an exciting addition to our CX7 product line as it represents a significant leap forward in embedded computing and offers unmatched performance and scalability for networking and edge applications,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “By leveraging the power of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, we are empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern embedded computing.”

Highlights:

8 “Zen 3” x86 CPU cores for robust processing capabilities

20 lanes of PCIe Gen4 for high-speed data transfer

Dual 10Gb Ethernet MAC for best-in-class connectivity

DDR5 memory support with speeds up to 4800 MT/s for enhanced performance

Power efficiency with a TDP range of 10-54 Watts

Compact COM Express Type 7 form factor

“AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors meet the processing requirements of a wide range of embedded applications, including storage, cloud, enterprise, networking, security, and edge,” said Sasha Strizhiver, embedded product line manager at SolidRun. “With features such as extensive RAS coverage, enterprise-class reliability, and up to 10-year planned product availability, our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 SOM offers a compelling solution for industrial customers with demanding workloads.”

For more information, visit solid-run.com.