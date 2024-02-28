Embedded Computing Design

SolidRun Announces Module Leveraging AMD’s 6nm “Zen3” Architecture

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 28, 2024

News

SolidRun Announces Module Leveraging AMD’s 6nm “Zen3” Architecture
Image Credit: SolidRun

SolidRun released its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module leveraging  the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor with AMD’s 6nm “Zen3” architecture. The module delivers processing power, thermal efficiency, and high-speed I/O connectivity to the COM Express Type 7 form factor.

“Our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 COM Module is an exciting addition to our CX7 product line as it represents a significant leap forward in embedded computing and offers unmatched performance and scalability for networking and edge applications,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “By leveraging the power of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor, we are empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern embedded computing.”

Highlights: 

  • 8 “Zen 3” x86 CPU cores for robust processing capabilities 
  • 20 lanes of PCIe Gen4 for high-speed data transfer 
  • Dual 10Gb Ethernet MAC for best-in-class connectivity 
  • DDR5 memory support with speeds up to 4800 MT/s for enhanced performance 
  • Power efficiency with a TDP range of 10-54 Watts 
  • Compact COM Express Type 7 form factor 

“AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors meet the processing requirements of a wide range of embedded applications, including storage, cloud, enterprise, networking, security, and edge,” said Sasha Strizhiver, embedded product line manager at SolidRun. “With features such as extensive RAS coverage, enterprise-class reliability, and up to 10-year planned product availability, our new Ryzen V3000 CX7 SOM offers a compelling solution for industrial customers with demanding workloads.”

For more information, visit solid-run.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Storage
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
The Most Effective Methods to Achieve High Dynamic Range Imaging

February 28, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Big Boost for Matter as Silicon Labs and Arduino Partner Up

February 22, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: MEMPHIS
MEMPHIS Electronic Heads to embedded world 2024 with its Lead-Free Memory

February 27, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Mouser New Product of the Week: Xilinx Kria KD240 Drives Starter Kit

February 12, 2024

MORE