SundanceDSP Brings its FMC-ADC500CD Board, a High Pin Count (HPC) FMC Module

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SundanceDSP

Reno, Nevada. SundanceDSP launched the FMC-ADC500CD board, a High Pin Count (HPC) FMC module offering four channels, each with high-speed, high-resolution ADC and DAC capacities. It delivers two dual-channel ADS54J60 ADCs from Texas Instruments that provide four ADC channels with 16-bit resolution at up to 1 GSPS. The board also includes a quad-channel DAC39J84 DAC, offering four channels capable of 16-bit resolution at 2.8 GSPS. Both ADC and DAC interfaces employ the high-speed JESD204B standard, guaranteeing uniform integration with carrier FPGA boards.

"Our FMC-ADC500CD represents a significant advancement in flexible signal processing capabilities," said Dr. Nory Nakhaee, CEO of SundanceDSP. "It’s combination of high-speed data conversion and on-the-fly reconfigurability makes it an invaluable tool for developers across various industries. We're particularly proud of the ability to switch between AC and DC coupling for the ADC inputs in real-time, offering unprecedented adaptability in signal handling."

Clock management is controlled by the HMC7044 from Analog Devices with precision synchronization and low-latency performance. According to the company, this feature, combined with the board's JESD204B subclass 1 synchronization capability, confirms accurate timing essential for applications including telecommunications, scientific research, and advanced instrumentation.

The FMC-ADC500CD is fully compatible with AMD FPGA platforms, ensuring seamless integration into existing development ecosystems.

Rhett Whatcott, Director, Global Training & Enablement at AMD, commented, "We're excited to see SundanceDSP leveraging the power of AMD FPGAs with their FMC-ADC500CD board. This combination offers developers a robust and flexible platform for creating high-performance data conversion solutions across a multitude of applications."

The FMC-ADC500CD is poised to become an essential component in various high-performance signal processing applications, including wireless communications, broadcast equipment, medical devices, and advanced test and measurement systems. Its versatility and high-speed capabilities make it suitable for any application requiring rapid and precise analog-to-digital or digital-to-analog conversion.

For more information, visit sundancedsp.com.

