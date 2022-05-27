Embedded Computing Design

All in one: The First Microcontroller with Secure Subsystem and ARM TrustZone Technology

By Chad Cox

May 27, 2022

Image Provided by Microchip Technologies

With security threats on the rise and attackers seemingly one step ahead of developers causing product development challenges in IoT, Microchip sought change.

The need for modernized embedded security along with low power consumption for longer battery life has brought Microchip Technology Inc. to announce the release of the industry's first microcontroller (MCU) to combine a secure subsystem and Arm TrustZone technology in a single package.

The PIC32CM LS60 arrives with core-independent SleepWalking peripherals and the Event System. The SleepWalking peripherals keep the core in sleep mode for a prolonged period of time for the reduction of power consumption. It also comes with on-chip analog that includes operational amplifiers (op amps), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that can be operated in sleep modes and interfaced with a variety of sensors.

The PIC32CM LS60 is compatible with the MPLAB Data Visualizer and Power Debugger tools that can be used to monitor, analyze, and fine tune power consumption numbers in real-time.

 

