The Road to embedded world '23: Wixom, Michigan, Acromag
February 23, 2023
News
Growing up in Indiana as a Notre Dame football fan, I remember seeing the hard fought games when the Irish would face the Spartans or Wolverines. Michigan was always a nice destination for me to visit and get some serene camping in while there. And definitely don’t forget the Mackinaw Peaches. Today we are visiting Acromag and learning what they are delivering to its booth (Hall 1, Booth 115), and its solutions will last way longer than the two weeks.
Acromag will be showacasing its Busworks NT Series enables expansion for I/O modules providing a high-density, cost-efficient remote I/O solution.
Base Unit
NTE Ethernet models, handle the network communication and interface up to 16 analog or digital I/O channels for remote monitoring or control applications. With the NTX Expansion model, engineers will have a cost-effective way to add a mix of I/O signal types under a single IP address.
Multi-Protocol Support
The NTE Ethernet I/O modules are pre-programmed to support Modbus/TCP, Ethernet/IP, and Profinet* protocols. Just select which is to be used. Modules also support direct i2o peer-to-peer communication without a controller.
- Integrated I/O expansion bus
- Up to 64 I/O channels per IP address
- Mix analog, digital, and temperature I/O on a base NTE unit
- i2o peer-to-peer or multicast communications
- Rugged design, -40 to 70°C
- Hazardous location approvals
Easy setup from anywhere with a web browser
NTE Ethernet I/O modules have a built-in web server for convenient configuration without installing any software. Several web pages lead you through the options to set your IP addresses, protocol, and I/O parameters. A diagnostics page lets you monitor I/O values from your PC, tablet, or smartphone.
Advanced features for IIoT and local control logic functions
The configuration pages will help you quickly set up advanced capabilities such as peer-to-peer communication, conditional logic computation, and alarm output.
- Peer-to-peer communication
- Field upgradeable firmware
- Counter/timers
- IF/THEN/ELSE logic
- Alarm output*
- RESTful APIs*
- OPC-UA server*
- MQTT support*
- Field-upgradeable
For more information, visit acromag.com.
*(coming soon)