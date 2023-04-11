Variscite Launches New, Low-Cost System on Module Based on Texas Instruments' AM62x

TEL AVIV, Israel - Variscite announced the launch of the VAR-SOM-AM62, powered by the Texas Instruments AM62x and running on 1.4 GHz Quad-core Cortex™-A53 with 400MHz Cortex-M4F and additional 333 MHz PRU real-time co-processors, for high performance, low-power embedded industrial products.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 is available starting from $33 and offers MIPI-CSI2, integrated 3D GPU, and dual LVDS display. The solution also features connectivity with certified dual-band Wi-Fi, BT /BLE 5.2, 3x CAN bus, dual USB, dual GbE, and supports industrial operating temperatures.

Part of Variscite's Pin2Pin product family, the SoM allows developers to use the same carrier board design for a range of processors for reduced development time, costs, and risks.

"The integration of the AM625x processor into the VAR-SOM-AM62 gives developers a solid foundation that combines performance and power efficiencies," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "These qualities along with its integrated interfaces generate a very attractive cost-optimized solution for present-day embedded edge devices."

The VAR-SOM-AM62 also enables the use of evaluation kits which provide a complete development platform for both evaluation and application development purposes. The kits include the scalable Symphony carrier board and an optional LVDS display with a touch panel.

The VAR-SOM-AM62 is included in Variscite's long-term longevity plan and provides longevity of 15 years.

Evaluation kits and stock item modules are available for production quantities orders.

For more information, visit: https://www.variscite.com/