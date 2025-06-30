Virtium Embedded Artists Delivers Scalable AI SOM For Vision Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Virtium Embedded Artists Malmö, Sweden. Virtium Embedded Artists launched the iMX8M Mini DX-M1, a system-on-module (SOM) combining a quad-core application processor and a 25 TOPS AI hardware accelerator chip with associated memory in a compact 82mm x 50mm footprint. The solution is built around NXP’s i.MX 8M, an application processor which features four 1.6GHz/1.8GHz Arm Cortex-A53 CPU cores backed by 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, and a 400MHz Cortex-M4 controller core. The platform integrates a DEEPX DX-M1 AI neural processing unit (NPU) into the SOM.

The i.MX 8M Mini enhances video and imaging applications via its video engine with 1080p codec, 2D/3D graphics engine, 4-lane MIPI-DSI interface, and a Gigabit Ethernet interface. Operating alongside the DEEPX DX-M1 NPU, the i.MX 8M supports the image processing needed for AI-enabled vision systems applications such as:

Drones

Security and surveillance

Automated inspection and monitoring

Transportation

MedTech

AgTech

The SOM includes 4GB of LPDDR5 memory for the AI processor accessed via a 64-bit, 4-channel data bus enabling the DX-M1 to run several AI models simultaneously without hindering performance.

Two versions are available, one with the DEEPX AI accelerator and i.MX 8M Mini processor, and one with the i.MX 8M Mini allowing added AI vision capabilities without having to modify OEM’s carrier board designs. Both are available with a 1.8GHz i.MX 8M Mini, for operating at temperatures between 0°C and 70°C, or with a 1.6GHz i.MX 8M Mini with a temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

Anders Rosvall, Managing Director of Virtium Embedded Artists commented, “By bringing the iMX8M Mini DX-M1 to market, Virtium Embedded Artists is meeting surging demand from edge and IoT device manufacturers for a ready-made hardware platform for low-power vision AI processing and embedded control. Now OEMs can get to market faster and more easily with new product designs which offer the extra value that vision AI brings to industrial, mobility, security and edge computing applications.”

For more information, visit virtium.com/.