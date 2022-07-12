Embedded Executive: Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Processors to handle AI at the Edge are quite complex. However, that hasn’t stopped so many companies from producing their variants.

In some cases, they come from the established MCU providers, and in other cases, they come from startups. Kinara fits that latter category. As we discussed in this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, it’s really hard to differentiate yourself. I asked the company’s CEO, Ravi Annavajjhala, what makes his company stand out amongst some pretty stiff competition.