Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 12, 2022

Embedded Executive: Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara

Processors to handle AI at the Edge are quite complex. However, that hasn’t stopped so many companies from producing their variants.

 

 

In some cases, they come from the established MCU providers, and in other cases, they come from startups. Kinara fits that latter category. As we discussed in this this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, it’s really hard to differentiate yourself. I asked the company’s CEO, Ravi Annavajjhala, what makes his company stand out amongst some pretty stiff competition.

 

Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing
AI & Machine Learning
IoT - Edge Computing
Storage
Transcend Announces Blazing-Fast Portable SSD ESD380C

July 5, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Fixposition Releases Vision-RTK 2 for High-Precision Positioning

July 11, 2022

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara

July 12, 2022

MORE
Software & OS
Clocking Python Code the Clever Way

July 11, 2022

MORE