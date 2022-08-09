Extreme Engineering Solutions' XCalibur4840 is an Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Processor-Based 6U VPX-REDI Module with 64 GB of DDR4, 40 Gigabit Ethernet, and SecureCOTS™



The XCalibur4840 6U VPX SBC by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is a secure, high-performance, 6U VPX-REDI, single board computer based on the Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) of processors. The XCalibur4840 is an optimal choice for computationally heavy applications requiring maximum data protection.

XCalibur4840 is one of many of Extreme Engineering Solutions' high-performance, Intel® Xeon® D (formerly Ice Lake-D) processor-based Single Board Computers.

Features

Supports Intel® Xeon® D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors

Up to 20 Xeon®-class cores in a single, power-efficient SoC package

SKUs available with native extended temperature support

Designed with SecureCOTS™ technology to support enhanced security and trusted computing

Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA with 128 MB SPI flash

6U VPX (VITA 46) module

Compatible with multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX™ slot profiles

Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) per VITA 48

64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels

32 GB of SLC NAND flash

Two XMC sites with x8 PCIe Gen3 interfaces and rear I/O support

Two 40GBASE-KR4 Ethernet ports

Two 1000BASE-X Ethernet ports

Two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports

One x16 PCIe Gen3 interface and one x4 PCIe Gen2 interface

Two USB 2.0 ports

Two RS-232/422/485 serial ports

Contact factory for SATA or PCIe Gen4 availability

Integrated Security Features to Protect Data

The XCalibur4840 integrates SecureCOTS™ technology with a Microsemi® PolarFire™ FPGA for hosting custom functions to protect data from being modified or observed and provides an ideal solution when stringent security capabilities are required.

Maximize Performance with Embedded Modules from X-ES

The XCalibur4840 provides incredible speed with two 40GBASE-KR4, two 1000BASE-X, and two 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports. It accommodates up to 64 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM in four channels and up to 32 GB of onboard SLC NAND flash in addition to numerous I/O ports, including USB 2.0, PCIe, and RS-232/422/485 serial through the backplane connectors.

The XCalibur4840 provides additional expansion capabilities by including two integrated XMC/PMC sites. These sites each include a x8 PCIe connection to the Intel® Xeon® D processor and X12d+X8d I/O mapped directly to the VPX backplane connectors. Additionally, each mezzanine site offers a single PMC connector, which provides a build option for P64s or X38s to the VPX backplane connectors.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].