Amulet's 25 Years of UX Domination

By Chad Cox

August 25, 2023

Image Credit: Amulet

Campbell, California. Amulet Technologies is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a leader and inventor of industrial smart displays. Amulet was created to design front panel displays for everyday items, enriching user experience. The company is proud of how it has expanded the application use in areas such as medical instruments, gas station pumps, and HVAC controls.

“Over the past 25 years, we saw embedded systems migrate from being hidden inside physical products, to the human facing external skin of the product,” said Amulet’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Klask.  “Back then, the sole role of the embedded microcontroller was to make things work better." 

“Everyday things, amazing experiences”

Since the beginning, Amulet has stayed with the vision and mission of bringing a “magical” experiences to our daily devices. One such experience is the Amulet ASIC, introduced by Amulet to enable the ability to author with HTML, a customer facing graphical user interface. The Amulet ASIC is operated by Graphical OS in Silicon, along HTMLcompiler.

The past 25 years, Amulet has innovated UX by introducing the AOB (Amulet on Board) smart display modules, GEMstudio development platform, and bright and colorful GEMmodules.

“In today’s innovative products, the microcontroller has come to the surface to provide the magic to engage users and make the product a joy to work with.  It’s been an honor and a thrill to be on the forefront of this evolution and I am excited about the potential of innovative products to come,” ends Klask

 For more information, visit http://www.amulettechnologies.com.

*Editors Note / From Amulet: Amulet extends its heartfelt gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees who have joined in our 25-year odyssey toward the digital transformation of everyday things. In a world of voice and gesture controls, smart homes, and self-driving cars, Amulet is excited to continue to create exceptional user experiences, championing partner’s brands and individuality. We invite you to look out for more inspiring and exciting announcements to come as we strive in leaving an indelible mark on the world through user experiences. The journey continues.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

