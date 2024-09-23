IoT Device Security Conference 2024: Keynote from NIST's Dr. Lily Chen

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Phoenix, Arizona – September 2024 – Embedded Computing Design is excited to announce that the upcoming IoT Device Security Conference on November 7th, 2024 will feature a highly anticipated keynote address by Dr. Lily (Lidong) Chen, a renowned mathematician and NIST Fellow.

With a focus on the future of cybersecurity in the Quantum Era, Dr. Chen will deliver the keynote, “NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards,” which will delve into the challenges and strategies for securing IoT devices and global communications in the age of quantum computing.

Dr. Chen has served as the manager of the Cryptographic Technology Group at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for over a decade, and is a leading authority on cryptographic standards. Her efforts have helped shape Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) and NIST Special Publications (SP) that secure critical infrastructures across various sectors. In 2023, Dr. Chen was named a NIST Fellow in recognition of her work on cryptographic standards, specifically in the evolving field of post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

In her keynote, Dr. Chen will present insights from the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Project, including the first set of PQC standards published in August 2024. As quantum computers continue to advance, their potential to break conventional cryptographic defenses has raised concerns in the cybersecurity community. Dr. Chen’s presentation will highlight the importance of transitioning to PQC to protect sensitive information from quantum attacks, particularly for IoT devices that require long-term security.

“Having a Keynote Address from someone so deep in the security space is very exciting,” said Rich Nass, Executive Vice President of OpenSystems Media. “Lily’s experience with NIST gives her exposure into the deep, dark world of quantum computing, cryptography, and cybersecurity.”

In addition to her work at NIST, Dr. Chen has contributed to cryptographic and security standards developed by international organizations, including IEEE-SA, ISO, and others. Her research interests span cryptography, network security, and communications security. Dr. Chen is also the co-author of the book “Communication System Security”, which is widely used as a textbook in universities worldwide.

The IoT Device Security Conference will bring together leading experts in IoT, cybersecurity, and embedded systems. With the rise of quantum computing, the conference will focus on the critical need for advanced cryptographic solutions to secure connected devices and infrastructures. Attendees will explore cutting-edge technologies, including cryptographic algorithms, secure architectures, and best practices for IoT security.

For more information about the IoT Device Security Conference and to register for the event, visit: https://resources.embeddedcomputing.com/series/the-iot-device-security-conf/landing_page#