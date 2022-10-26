Embedded Computing Design

Neousys Introduces its Intel Powered Compact Fanless Computer Series, Nuvo-2600

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 26, 2022

News

Image Provided by Neousys Technology

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology introduced the Nuvo-2600 series compact fanless computer driven by Intel Elkhart Lake quad-core processor. "Enclosed in ruggedized compact dimensions, Nuvo-2600 series features an Intel® Atom® x6000E quad-core processor, wide temperature fanless operation, 4x PoE+ GbE ports, and flexible expansion from mPCIe, PCIe, or a SuperCAP UPS. It is the perfect multi-purpose embedded computer for machine vision and autonomous warehouse applications," says Kaichu Wu, Product Manager of Neousys Technology.

When an add-on PCIe card (GbE frame grabber) is required, the Nuvo-2600E contains a Cassette component while the Nuvo-2600J includes a SuperCAP UPS moudule with 2500 watt-second energy capability for operation when power is out.

The Nuvo-2600 is designed to support industrial applications including machine vision and logistics automation and is applicable to AMR applications.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com

 

