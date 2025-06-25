Embedded Executive: Acquisition Eases AI/ML Into Wearables | Nordic Semiconductor

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Designing wearables with integrated AI /ML just got one step easier with Nordic Semiconductor’s acquisition of Neuton.AI. While the two companies had already been working together, you can expect a lot more integration between Nordic’s MCUs and the very low-power AI IP that Neuton.AI has become famous for.

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. I spoke to Øyvind Strom, the EVP of Nordic’s Short-Range Business Unit. He explains why a developer should sit up and take notice, and what the design community can expect from this powerful combination down the road.