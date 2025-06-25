Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Acquisition Eases AI/ML Into Wearables | Nordic Semiconductor

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

June 25, 2025

Embedded Executive: Acquisition Eases AI/ML Into Wearables | Nordic Semiconductor

Designing wearables with integrated AI /ML just got one step easier with Nordic Semiconductor’s acquisition of Neuton.AI. While the two companies had already been working together, you can expect a lot more integration between Nordic’s MCUs and the very low-power AI IP that Neuton.AI has become famous for. 

On this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. I spoke to Øyvind Strom, the EVP of Nordic’s Short-Range Business Unit. He explains why a developer should sit up and take notice, and what the design community can expect from this powerful combination down the road.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Semiconductor IP
Healthcare
Wincomm Solution Drives Healthcare Technology Forward

June 23, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Tria
Feeding the Future: Edge AI in the Field

June 24, 2025

MORE
IoT
Managing and Optimizing Soaring Levels of Smart Label Data

June 24, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: GitLab
Secure Hardware Automation Comes to GitLab CI

June 11, 2025

MORE