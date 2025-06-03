Embedded Computing Design

Perforce Partners with Siemens for Software-Defined, AI-Powered, Silicon-Enabled Design

By Tiera Oliver

June 03, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS— Perforce Software is partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software to transform how smart, connected products are designed and developed, reflecting a shared vision: the future of product innovation is software-defined, AI-powered, and silicon-enabled.

Through this partnership, Siemens will integrate Perforce’s industry-leading IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM) and P4 (formerly Helix Core) data management solutions to help software and semiconductor teams collaborate within a robust, unified development and verification environment. The combined solution enables system architecture decisions, comprehensive requirements verification, and full traceability across the product development lifecycle.

Perforce’s IPLM and P4 solutions provide the foundation for this unified development environment. IPLM offers a hierarchical, traceable data model that unifies software and semiconductor metadata, establishing the basis for an intelligent AI-powered platform capable of real-time data analytics to drive informed design decisions, while P4 delivers secure, scalable, high-performance data management. When combined with Siemens’ comprehensive EDA portfolios, customers will gain access to an ecosystem that supports the needs of software-defined, AI-powered, silicon-enabled product development.

For more information, visit: https://www.perforce.com/press-releases/siemens-partnership

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

