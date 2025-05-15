Rambus Delivers First Client Chipsets for Next-Generation AI PC Memory Modules

Rambus Inc., a chip and silicon IP provider, has announced the availability of complete client chipsets for next-generation AI PC memory modules, featuring two new Power Management ICs (PMICs) for client computing.

PMICs are critical to efficiently power memory modules providing breakthrough levels of performance for advanced computing applications. The two new Rambus industry-first PMICs are the PMIC5200, for LPDDR5 CAMM2 (LPCAMM2) memory modules and the PMIC5120, which supports DDR5 CSODIMMs and CUDIMMs.

These PMICs, alongside the Client Clock Driver (CKD) and Serial Presence Detect Hub (SPD Hub), comprise a complete chipset offering to enable memory modules for AI PC notebooks, desktops and workstations. Further, with the addition of these new PMICs, Rambus now offers complete memory interface chipsets for all JEDEC standard DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory modules for both servers and clients.

As data rates continue to rise to support the needs of AI and other advanced workloads, signal integrity (SI) and power integrity (PI) management become increasingly vital. With 35 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is known for its SI/PI expertise. This helps enable DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory interface chips to deliver superior signal integrity and power efficiency at higher performance for server and client DIMMs.

Rambus offers complete memory interface chipsets for all JEDEC standard DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory modules, including:

LPCAMM2 Chipset: PMIC5200, SPD Hub

DDR5 CSODIMM and CUDIMM Chipset: Client Clock Driver (CKD), PMIC5120, SPD Hub

DDR5 RDIMM 4800 – 8000 Chipsets: Registering Clock Driver (RCD), PMIC, Serial Presence Detect Hub (SPD Hub), Temperature Senor ICs (TS)

DDR5 MRDIMM 12800 Chipset: Multiplexing Registering Clock Driver (MRCD), Multiplexing Data Buffer (MDB), PMIC, SPD Hub, TS

