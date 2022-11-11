Supermicro Announces JumpStart Remote Online Access Program for the H13 Portfolio of Systems Based on the 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SAN JOSE, Calif – Supermicro’s JumpStart remote access program is based on the company's all-new H13 systems with 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to enable workload testing and application tuning for developers and IT administrators of AI, deep learning, manufacturing, storage, and other industries.

Through Supermicro’s upcoming portfolio of H13 systems, users will have access to technologies designed to accelerate deployments and pre-validate solutions, as well as test compatibility with AMD EPYC processor-based systems. Users can also improve their applications with DDR5 memory, PCI-E 5.0 storage, networking, accelerators, and the CXL 1.1+ peripherals from the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors.

"Supermicro's 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor JumpStart program is poised to give customers a market advantage over their competitors through quick validation of workload performance to accelerate data center deployments," said Charles Liang, president and CEO, Supermicro. "Supermicro's application-optimized servers incorporate the latest technologies to improve performance per watt, energy efficiency, and reduced TCO."

In addition to the JumpStart program, the Supermicro Hyper 1U and 2U rackmount servers will also be available for user validation and include the rackmount, multi-node twin, and storage system models, which will be added over time based on customer demand.

Users of the Supermicro JumpStart program will also have access to Supermicro’s data center engineering and architecture teams through Supermicro’s Rack Plug and Play Solution Center.

To register, customers can visit Supermicro’s JumpStart portal. After, registrants will receive a bare metal instance and choice of operating systems, then the ability to schedule systems on their time.

For more information, visit: www.supermicro.com/jumpstart/H13

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera