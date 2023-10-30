With Latest Intel Raptor Lake-S Core i3/i5/i7/i9 Processor, NexAIoT NISE 3910 Adheres To Basic ESG Guidelines

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Image Credit: NexAIoT

Among industrial applications, ESG is becoming more and more important. It’s also one of the key attributes of the NISE 3910 PC from NexAIoT. Based on an Intel12th /13th generation Core i3/i5/i7/i9 processor, the fanless platform is aimed at industrial IoT, Edge, and AI applications that demand high CPU and graphics performance. For example, AI and machine learning, or anything that involves Graphics computing and inferencing are prime candidates for the robust platform.

ESG refers to environmental, social, and governance requirements. The NISE 3910 has an excellent power-efficient design which meets all applicable industry standards and simplifies integration for the end customer. In fact, proving its commitment to being eco-friendly, the NexAIoT team made the decision to ship the NISE 3910 in green packaging, with paper folded blocks, making the entire shipping container recyclable.

As AI applications are a prime target for the NISE 3910, the support for a PCIe x16 slot is a benefit for customers to do expansion design based on different applications needs. Other features that permit the NISE 3910 series to stand above the competition include up to 64 Gigabytes of DDR5 memory and various options for storage devices, including M.2 NVMe HDDs, or SSDs.

With connectivity being critical for AI applications, one internal mini-PCIe socket is available to support wireless connectivity, which could include Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE modules. Six antenna holes are provided to support 5G module connectivity. Its 4x 2.5G Ethernet can connect with high-speed IP cameras for video capture, WoL, and PXE.

A wide range of DC input voltages are supported, from 12 to 30 V, which is useful for environments with potentially unstable power sources, especially for factory automation, public transit, and smart agriculture. The platform operates seamlessly in an extended operating temperature range, from -20°C to +60°C. Compared to previous generations, the NISE 3910 increases power efficiency by 4% to 5%.

Even More Compute Power

The NISE 3910 follows the success of the NISE 3000 series platforms, which garnered success in the areas of intelligent transportation, factory automation, and logistics vision. Thanks to the compute capabilities of the Intel® Core™ i series of processors, the 3910 will continue to push the envelope as the applications demand higher performance.

For example, the upgrade from Intel® Core™ i instantly increases the performance, while memory support moves from DDR4 to DDR5. The benefit to the customers is an overall 2X performance boost.

The NISE 3910 comes with an additional (fourth) 2.5G RJ45 LAN port for failover, teaming, and load balancing. In deployment, when data is being transmitted via Ethernet, if a LAN port should fail, the backup LAN immediately kicks in and takes over, thereby averting any down time.

Alternatively, the two LAN ports can combine to help balance the data transmissions, resulting in a more stable connection. Another use of those four LAN ports is the ability to connect up to four IP cameras without the need for an add-on card.

A second key addition is the support for a PCIe x16 slot. When a 75-W power module is employed, developers can plug in an additional GPU card to drive compute-intensive applications, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. In addition, by transmitting PCIe x16 signals directly from the CPU, the NISE 3910 enhances the GPU card communications, resulting in higher efficiency.

Applications that can take advantage of these technologies include intelligent transportation with license plate recognition, factory automation with visual inspection, highly efficient logistics vision, or anything else that requires high GPU compute.

Most popular operating environments are supported, including Windows 11 and the latest version of Linux.

For detailed product information, please visit NexAIoT.com.

For pricing and system availability, contact [email protected].