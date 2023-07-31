IFS and USMAG Welcome Draper for Critical Mission Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Draper

Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and the U.S. Military, Aerospace, and Government (USMAG) Alliance has welcomed Draper for a more efficient pipeline of domestic designs and delivery of critical solutions for applications in military, aerospace, and government. Draper will contribute to innovate the implementation of IFS’ leading-edge processes along with Draper’s security IP and precision instrumentation.

“We are proud to partner with IFS as part of its IFS Accelerator USMAG Alliance,” said Sarah Leeper, Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Systems at Draper. “The combination of Draper’s IP and IFS’ leading technology helps ensure that customers looking to implement high-performance, secure and trusted microelectronics have the tools and resources to accelerate their success.”

As a member of the alliance, Draper is granted privileged information such as process roadmaps, process design kits, and training. The result is that the alliance can develop customized solutions for mission critical designs. Utilizing team solutions will mitigate development risks and secured designs for high-performance and fault-tolerant computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, hostile environment operations, aerospace, and defense systems.

“Revitalizing the defense microelectronics ecosystem is critical to our nation’s economic and national security,” said Draper President and CEO Dr. Jerry Wohletz. “As a Department of Defense Trusted Supplier, we will deliver trusted services to the alliance and IP and design solutions for aerospace, defense, and government applications. We look forward to working with IFS to ensure tomorrow’s systems are as secure as possible.”

For more information, visit draper.com/.