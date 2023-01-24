Embedded Computing Design

Complete ASIL-A,B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified IP Cores from T2M

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 24, 2023

News

Complete ASIL-A,B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified IP Cores from T2M
Image Provided by T2M

T2M released its certified ISO 26262 and AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade Silicon Proven IP Cores as small as 7nm for must have connectivity in automotive applications. T2M supports solutions needing CAN Bus IP Cores and LIN Bus IP Cores certified with ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) packages with all four safety levels ASIL A, B, C, and D.

The series of IP Cores consists of blocks for automotive devices interface transmission, high-performance data processing, high-level of interconnectivity, and in-car infotainment display interfaces.

The ISO 26262 functional safety standard IP cores includes:

For more information, visit t-2-m.com/

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Automotive
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Software & OS
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
IoT
Firmware Engineers Need Formal Training, Just Like their Hardware and Software Counterparts

January 24, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Cars, Code, and ConferenCES 2023

January 19, 2023

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE