Complete ASIL-A,B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified IP Cores from T2M

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by T2M

T2M released its certified ISO 26262 and AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade Silicon Proven IP Cores as small as 7nm for must have connectivity in automotive applications. T2M supports solutions needing CAN Bus IP Cores and LIN Bus IP Cores certified with ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) packages with all four safety levels ASIL A, B, C, and D.

The series of IP Cores consists of blocks for automotive devices interface transmission, high-performance data processing, high-level of interconnectivity, and in-car infotainment display interfaces.

The ISO 26262 functional safety standard IP cores includes:

For more information, visit t-2-m.com/