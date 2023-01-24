Complete ASIL-A,B,C,D and ISO26262 Certified IP Cores from T2M
January 24, 2023
T2M released its certified ISO 26262 and AEC-Q100 Automotive Grade Silicon Proven IP Cores as small as 7nm for must have connectivity in automotive applications. T2M supports solutions needing CAN Bus IP Cores and LIN Bus IP Cores certified with ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) packages with all four safety levels ASIL A, B, C, and D.
The series of IP Cores consists of blocks for automotive devices interface transmission, high-performance data processing, high-level of interconnectivity, and in-car infotainment display interfaces.
The ISO 26262 functional safety standard IP cores includes:
- USB PHY & Controller IP cores
- PCIe PHY & Controller IP cores
- Display Port PHY & Controller IP cores
- MIPI (DPHY, MPHY) & Controller IP cores
- CAN Controller IP cores
- LIN Controller IP cores
- High Speed Memory Compilers cores
For more information, visit t-2-m.com/