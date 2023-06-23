Axiado Protects You With its AI-Driven Security Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiado

San Jose, California. Developed to reveal cybersecurity and ransom attacks, Axiado Corporation released its AX3000 and AX2000 trusted control/compute units (TCUs). The TCUs deliver integrated AI-driven hardware security to disclose security breaches and ransomware attacks on next-generation servers and architecture environments in network switches, cloud datacenters, and 5G networks.

Axiado’s TCU is located at the lowest level of the stack meaning it is the “last line of defense”. All security functions are embedded within an SoC or module effectively uncovering and halting ongoing attacks. The solutions utilize forensic-enabled cybersecurity processors intended to increase current Zero-Trust models.

The power-efficient SoC focuses on security and leverages silicon, AI, data collection, and software meticulously engineered to offer distinctive AI capabilities tailored to optimal security performance. The single chip, incorporates real-time proactive AI enabled by a dedicated coprocessor for designing resilient products.

Powered by under 5W, the compact, 23 x 23 BGA SoC, features include a distributed hardware security manager with anti-tamper and anti-counterfeit hardware, as well as a control/management plane SmartNIC network interface controller with platform and tenant virtualization capabilities. The TCU’s incorporate countermeasures and security mechanisms to mitigate information leaks, voltage manipulation, or clock manipulation.

The SoC includes:

Root of Trust (RoT)

Baseboard management controller (BMC)

Trusted platform module (TPM)

Hardware security module

SmartNIC

Firewall

AI and machine learning