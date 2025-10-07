Radiflow Expands Industrial Cybersecurity with Launch of AI-Boosted Radiflow360 Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Radiflow Nuremberg, Germany. Radiflow introduced the Radiflow360, an AI-boosted OT cybersecurity platform. It streamlines compliance, accelerates incident response, and easily co-exists with other Radiflow and third-party tools, delivering a scalable, unified approach to OT cybersecurity.

Ilan Barda, CEO at Radiflow commented, “The launch of our new Radiflow360 platform is an exciting milestone in our ongoing mission with a focus on providing mid-market industrial operators with a unified framework to manage their OT security lifecycle - from asset discovery to risk assessment and anomalies monitoring to AI-powered risk assessments and prioritizations."

Radiflow360 is designed for OT security teams at mid-sized industrial enterprises requiring thorough, real-time control of operational environments, that sometimes labor with manual processes and siloed tools. The solution unifies intrusion and anomaly detection with the initial phases of asset discovery and risk assessment.

Benefits include accurate asset mapping, automated risk and compliance scoring, streamlined security control planning, and continuous anomaly monitoring.

For more information, visit radiflow.com.