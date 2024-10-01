The Road to embedded world North America: Star Lab Protects With its Kevlar Embedded Security

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Star Lab While visiting embedded world North America, make sure to stop by Star Lab's booth (1732) where it will discuss how simple it is to create a secure-by-default Yocto-based system with Star Lab's Kevlar Embedded Security. The Kevlar Embedded Security is a layered Linux security platform that helps deter IP theft and attain cyber resiliency for commercial embedded systems.

The design is based on a threat model that acts as if an attacker will have admin-level access and is integrated early in the system's development. It safeguards critical applications, data, and configurations at rest, through boot, and runtime while being compatible with both Intel and Arm chipsets using Yocto or Wind River Linux. Customers can adapt their security around specific needs as each capability deploys as a selectable Yocto layer.

Applying Mandatory Access Controls, application allowlisting, and sandboxing capabilities at the OS level limits attacker access. Kernel hardening is provided to avoid nefarious actors from exploiting commonplace hacking methods.

Star Lab’s data-at-rest solution contains self-encrypting start-up and built-in integrity checks to detect tampers. At runtime, Kevlar Embedded Security isolates containers to protect critical data and prevent entry from external individuals. It also creates set admittance controls to restrict what on the system is allowed to access a container.

Kevlar Embedded Security easily integrates into customers’ existing DevSecOps tooling. The product also comes with a full test suite for validation of the implemented security.

With a successful track record protecting combat systems in Aerospace and Defense, Star Lab helps customers in commercial applications, across multiple verticals, to build secure methodologies into Linux-based embedded systems. Its products are easily integrated, flexible, and designed to handle worst-case threat scenarios including hands-on physical or privileged attackers. Star Labs prevent attackers from tampering with, or altering software / firmware and to limit maneuverability, ensuring your systems remain protected, resilient, and operate even under attack.

Please visit Star Labs at ew24 NA in Booth #1732, or visit starlab.io/kevlar-embedded-security for more information.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.