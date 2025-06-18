AdaCore and CodeSecure Merge to Safeguard Next-Gen Embedded Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AdaCore AdaCore and CodeSecure have agreed on a merger arrangement. It will develop an incorporated company dedicated to enhancing software safety, security, and consistency across various markets. AdaCore will share its knowledge in efficient software development for defense, aerospace, rail, and automotive applications. CodeSecure is to include its application security testing, such as advanced static analysis abilities that identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in embedded systems.

The Current CEO of AdaCore, Franco Gasperon, is welcomed as CEO of the merging companies where he will focus on accelerating innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering full solutions for both functional safety and cybersecurity requirements.

"This combination marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to secure the world's most critical software," said Gasperoni. "By uniting AdaCore’s commitment to safety with CodeSecure’s leadership in security, we are positioned to help customers navigate growing regulatory demands and cyber threats with confidence and agility."

“This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to bring even greater value to our customers,” said Mike Dager, CEO at CodeSecure. “By joining forces with AdaCore, we are combining our complementary strengths to deliver more robust solutions, accelerate innovation, and grow as a unified company dedicated to advancing high-integrity software development.”

For more information, visit adacore.com/.