Summit 7 Secures Strategies for Small Companies Working with the US DOD

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Summit 7

Huntsville, Alabama. Summit 7 is simplifying the method of supporting small to medium businesses that collaborate with the United States Department of Defense on the Managed CUI Enclave*, enhancing operational efficiency and aiding in bolstering compliance for SMBs.

Looking at the needs, Summit 7 thought out two distinct strategies for security recommendations. They are the "All-In" approach and the selective "Enclave" approach. Using the gained knowledge, Summit 7 utilized Microsoft 365 and Azure to build its methodology, the CUI Enclave approach.

CUI enclaves secure restricted data via a stand-alone information system with a software-defined perimeter. According to the company, its Managed CUI Enclave offers a streamlined and cost-efficient method to safeguard data, mitigating the workload constraints associated with a full infrastructure migration, all while being fully managed by Summit 7's managed services (Guardian and Vigilance).

*Editor’s Note: The Managed CUI Enclave holds particular significance for small businesses seeking CMMC compliance. By adopting the enclave strategy, SMBs can safeguard sensitive information (such as CUI) without the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul. This path serves as a first step toward creating a robust compliance boundary in anticipation of CMMC regulations.