Embedded Computing Design

Summit 7 Secures Strategies for Small Companies Working with the US DOD

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 29, 2023

News

Summit 7 Secures Strategies for Small Companies Working with the US DOD
Image Credit: Summit 7

Huntsville, Alabama. Summit 7 is simplifying the method of supporting small to medium businesses that collaborate with the United States Department of Defense on the Managed CUI Enclave*,  enhancing operational efficiency and aiding in bolstering compliance for SMBs.

Looking at the needs, Summit 7 thought out two distinct strategies for security recommendations. They are the "All-In" approach and the selective "Enclave" approach. Using the gained knowledge, Summit 7 utilized Microsoft 365 and Azure to build its methodology, the CUI Enclave approach

CUI enclaves secure restricted data via a stand-alone information system with a software-defined perimeter. According to the company, its Managed CUI Enclave offers a streamlined and cost-efficient method to safeguard data, mitigating the workload constraints associated with a full infrastructure migration, all while being fully managed by Summit 7's managed services (Guardian and Vigilance).

Benefits of the CUI Enclave Approach:

  • Selective Protection
  • Managed Security
  • Scalability and Flexibility
  • Driving Compliance with the Enclave Approach

For more information, visit summit7.us/solutions/cmmc/cmmc-enclave.

*Editor’s Note: The Managed CUI Enclave holds particular significance for small businesses seeking CMMC compliance. By adopting the enclave strategy, SMBs can safeguard sensitive information (such as CUI) without the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul. This path serves as a first step toward creating a robust compliance boundary in anticipation of CMMC regulations.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - MISRA C, CERT C & Other Coding Standards
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Debug & Test
Image Credit: XJTAG
XJTAG Attending FPGAworld to Discuss Boundary Scan

August 21, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Product of the Week: Premio’s EDGEBoost Nodes

August 29, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: OpenHW Group
OpenHW Group Delivering RISC-V CORE-V MCU Dev. Kits

August 17, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Courtesy of Keysight Technologies
Keysight Updates Automated Software Test Solution to Support Multi-Platform Mobile App Testing

August 30, 2023

MORE