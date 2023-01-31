The Road to embedded world ’23: Sunnyvale, California, Real-Time Innovations

Real-Time Innovations Off to Sunnyvale, California. My first thought on this stop, was of Buffy, that wasn’t quite right. Then, I remembered days of yore when I sat around playing Pitfall and hoping to fall into some WarGames. Digression aside, we are visiting some friends of yore that are welcoming us in, Real-Time Innovations (RTI), and we are delighted to be hanging out.

With RTI Connext, designers leverage frameworks for developing intelligent distributed systems through sharing data directly and utilizing AI algorithms for real-time communications in autonomous environments. RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard.

Real-Time Innovations will be exhibiting in booth 4-443 at Embedded World 2023. It will highlight solutions in the communications technology for embedded systems, and will demonstrate use cases for its leading data-centric Connext connectivity software across industrial automation, robotics, medical, and automotive applications.

According to RTI its,“ Connext is based on the OMG Data Distribution Service (DDSTM) standard, accelerates the development, deployment and management of highly-autonomous systems from the sensor to the cloud. It is a secure connectivity framework that manages complex data distribution in real time across platforms and systems.”

Demonstrations, in my opinion, are the best road to knowledge. While at RTI’s booth, you will enjoy the following three data communication demonstrations:

Real-time connectivity from sensor to cloud to enterprise

This demo bridges from physical to digital to show how data is captured and transmitted in real time using the DDS publish/subscribe capabilities. A PixyCam 2 running on a RaspberryPi captures data attributes of data in motion that are shared via the RTI Connext databus from the sensor through the cloud to the host application.

Data interoperability throughout a multi-vendor system

This demo shows an integrated communications framework that begins with data collected from a cardiac pulse sensor, following it in real time throughout the hospital system while demonstrating out-of-the-box integrations with Cloud, WAN, and transport protocols.

Enabling the Software-Defined Vehicle with a Data-centric Framework

This demo of RTI Connext Drive shows how to apply interoperable communication capabilities from zonal architecture to high performance compute to teleoperations

Give credit where credit is do - RTI’s innovations will have technical and industry executives speaking in the following sessions:

Session Title: Reimaging Legacy Systems with Modern Technologies

March 14th - 1:45 pm - 2:15 pm CET Time

RTI Speaker: Mark Carrier, Principal Engineer Industrial Automation Architecture

Session Title: Transitioning to the Software-Defined Vehicle: Reusable Architectures, Standardization and Supply Chain Cooperation

March 16th - 4:00 pm - 4:30 pm CET Time

RTI Speaker: Pedro Lopez, Director of Automotive, RTI

Do not forget to visit our friends at Real-Time Innovations while attending embedded world 2023.

And...because I grew up in the fields of Indiana listening to the Indy 500 on the radio (the live version wasn't televised until later at night), I must show RTI in the Indy Autonomous Challenge.