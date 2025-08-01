Ferrous Systems Aligns with SOAFEE to Champion Rust in Embedded and Automotive Environments

Berlin, Germany. Ferrous Systems revealed it has joined the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) initiative. SOAFEE is a global, industry-led cooperation aiming to define open, cloud-native software standards for software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and embedded edge environments. Ferrous Systems offers extensive knowledge in Rust and safety-critical tooling, including Ferrocene, the first qualified, open source Rust compiler toolchain.

Ferrous Systems is a working contributor to the Rust project, the Rust Foundation’s Safety-Critical Rust Consortium and the Eclipse Foundation’s Software Defined Vehicle Working Group. With its expertise, Ferrous Systems is well-positioned to drive Rust adoption across the automotive landscape, promoting its safety and performance strengths and securing its role in future SOAFEE frameworks.

Ferrous will aid SOAFEE working groups centered on safety, toolchains, runtime environments, and C/C++ integration completely supporting SOAFEE’s broader mission to push innovation, improve software quality, and guarantee long-term maintainability across both the automotive supply chain and software lifecycle.

Florian Gilcher, managing director at Ferrous Systems said, “We support SOAFEE’s mission to unify the ecosystem around open, scalable and reliable software platforms, and we’re excited to bring Rust into the conversation. Rust provides the safety and performance that edge systems demand, and Ferrocene ensures those capabilities can be used where reliability and certification are non-negotiable, making it ideally suited for developers building robust, safe systems that must evolve over time.”

