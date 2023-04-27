Embedded Toolbox: Simplifying Graphical Programming with NI’s LabVIEW: Part 1

Have you ever tried using a graphical programming interface? If you work better with visuals, it might be the best programming method you’ve ever tried. NI’s LabVIEW is a great example of a graphical programming interface that’s extraordinarily easy to use.

This episode of Embedded Toolbox is the first in a three-part series with NI that will walk through how to use the drag-and-drop LabVIEW interface to create projects at varying degrees of complexity. In this episode, David Prida, Solutions Marketer at NI, demonstrates how LabVIEW can help create a program to measure temperature in just a couple minutes.