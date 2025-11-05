Embedded Executive: Get All Your AI In One Place | Analog Devices

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

November 05, 2025

There are lots of semiconductor vendors that do a great job of providing AI hardware. But unfortunately, for many of them, their offerings end there, requiring developers to source software and tools from multiple sources. It’s no secret that designing a system with AI is complex enough. Having to go to different vendors for different pieces just adds multiple layers of complexity. 

Analog Devices is taking a different tack, where they are providing just about everything the developer needs, thanks to its CodeFusion Studio, which includes an IDE, a software development kit, and coding tools. 

Hear more about it on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Rob Oshana, Analog Devices’ Senior Vice President of Software and Digital Platforms.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

