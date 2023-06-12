Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Announces New Dashboard and BSP Updates in ModusToolbox™ 3.1

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

June 12, 2023

Munich, Germany – Infineon Technologies AG announced an update of ModusToolbox™ 3.1, a comprehensive suite of development tools and embedded run-time assets that provide a development environment.

The new update features improved capabilities such as a new dashboard application which acts as a central “getting started” resource with links to key documentation, training modules, video tutorials, and relevant community forums. The dashboard also enables a guided workflow feature for developers creating new embedded projects for Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), like Microsoft Visual Studio Code, IAR Embedded Workbench, Arm® MDK (µVision IDE), or Eclipse IDE as part of ModusToolbox.

The BSP Assistant as also been updated in the recent release and includes a new user interface for creating a board support package (BSP) using a device-centric flow. The latest version continues to support reference BSP from Infineon’s library of development boards.

Infineon’s ModusToolbox can be downloaded from the Infineon Developer Center at https://softwaretools.infineon.com/tools/com.ifx.tb.tool.modustoolbox

The installation tools package is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS. Installation steps are detailed in the ModusToolbox Installation Guide.

