Nuclei Studio IDE Now Available with SEGGER’s emRun Runtime Library for RISC-V

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SEGGER and Nuclei Technology, a China-based RISC-V processor IP and solution company, announced that the Nuclei Studio IDE now comes integrated with SEGGER's emRun runtime library.

As a result of this cooperation, executables produced by the Nuclei toolchain using emRun are both smaller and faster, according to the companies.



emRun is a complete C runtime library for use with any toolchain. Written from the ground up specifically for embedded devices, it is designed to provide high chip performance with the smallest possible memory footprint. In many cases, the reduced code size makes it possible to use smaller microcontrollers and less on-chip memory, which can lead to significant cost savings.



Included in emRun is emFloat, a complete, fully optimized, and verified floating-point library for embedded systems. emFloat’s arithmetic routines are hand-coded in assembly language and optimized for small code size and high execution speed.



“This is another great step forward for RISC-V and for SEGGER in China,” says Guowei (Lionheart) Chen, Executive Director & General Manager, SEGGER Microcontroller China Co., Ltd. “We believe we have the ideal components for Silicon Vendors, especially small and mid-sized companies, that want to start with a perfect, affordable solution. We are proud to be jointly enhancing the RISC-V ecosystem with Nuclei.”



emRun's value and performance has been widely proven as part of SEGGER's Embedded Studio IDE, which can also be used to evaluate this performance, free of charge.



For more information, visit: www.segger.com/emrun and www.nucleisys.com

