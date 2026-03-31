Embedded Computing Design

Renesas Press Conference at embedded world 2026

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 31, 2026

News

Renesas Press Conference at embedded world 2026

At this year's embedded world exhibition and conference, Renesas announced the general availability of its Renesas 265, an open end-to-end electronics development platform powered by Altium.

The Renesas 365 platform is designed as a software resource and technical platform for intelligent embedded development with three key verticals: software-defined vehicles (SDV), AI infrastructure and compute, and intelligence at the edge. 

Additional features of the 365 platform include AI-assisted, cloud-based, and model-based solutions for device lifecycle management and a continuous digital thread across hardware and software system workflows. 

The 365 platform is ideal for RA developers as it supports RA MCUs and OTA updates. It also includes the e²studio integrated development environment (IDE), Flexible Software Packages (FSP), and smart documentation for users leveraging integrated design workflows for RA MCU devices.

For a closer look at the platform, Embedded Computing Design's contributing editor, Rich Nass, visited the Renesas booth at embedded world and spoke with Leigh Gawne, Vice President, Head of R&D at Renesas 365.

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Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She develops content and constructs ECD podcasts, such as Embedded Insiders. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

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