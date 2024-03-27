Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: An Embedded Developer’s Challenges May Not Be What You Think, The Embedded Kit

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 27, 2024

The Embedded Kit recently conducted a survey to understand the biggest challenges facing an embedded developer. You would think those challenges are obvious, and some of them are, but the survey uncovered some fairly interesting areas that are not so obvious.

If you’re interested in finding out where those not-so-obvious challenges exist, check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast with Pierre Gal, Head of Product Development at The Embedded Kit.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

