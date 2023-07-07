SYSGO's Version 1.1 of its PikeOS for MPU is Ready for Blastoff

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SYSGO

SYSGO released version 1.1 of its real-time operating system, PikeOS for MPU. It will now support the Dahlia NG-Ultra system-on-a-chip (SoC) that leverages ARM-R52 cores and version 11.3 of the Gnu Compiler Collection. An added benefit is the ability to change the DDR memory without the need for adjustments with the Board Support Package (BSP). Another key highlight is an enhanced debug information view.

The RTOS plays a vital role in trusted communication amongst the A and R cores of the ARM architecture making it viable in allowing its application on MPSoCs with various designs, such as the Xilinx Ultrascale, and extends to a unified development environment (CODEO 7.4).

"The new version of PikeOS for MPU is the next logical step of product improvement and enables our customers to design applications that are secure and state-of-the-art," said Franz Walkembach, Vice President Marketing & Alliances at SYSGO.

Generally, PikeOS for MPU operates in AMP mode while PikeOS runs, by default, in SMP mode supporting multiple power cores. Combining both enables mixed-critical applications on one device, consolidating assets and saving money. Utilizing PikeOS for MPU in space applications delivers the ability to execute safety-critical applications at the far edge.

For more information, visit sysgo.com/pikeos-for-mpu.