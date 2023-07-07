Embedded Computing Design

SYSGO's Version 1.1 of its PikeOS for MPU is Ready for Blastoff

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 07, 2023

News

SYSGO's Version 1.1 of its PikeOS for MPU is Ready for Blastoff
Image Credit: SYSGO

SYSGO released version 1.1 of its real-time operating system, PikeOS for MPU. It will now support the Dahlia NG-Ultra system-on-a-chip (SoC) that leverages ARM-R52 cores and version 11.3 of the Gnu Compiler Collection. An added benefit is the ability to change the DDR memory without the need for adjustments with the Board Support Package (BSP). Another key highlight is an enhanced debug information view.

The RTOS plays a vital role in trusted communication amongst the A and R cores of the ARM architecture making it viable in allowing its application on MPSoCs with various designs, such as the Xilinx Ultrascale, and extends to a unified development environment (CODEO 7.4).

"The new version of PikeOS for MPU is the next logical step of product improvement and enables our customers to design applications that are secure and state-of-the-art," said Franz Walkembach, Vice President Marketing & Alliances at SYSGO.

Generally, PikeOS for MPU operates in AMP mode while PikeOS runs, by default, in SMP mode supporting multiple power cores. Combining both enables mixed-critical applications on one device, consolidating assets and saving money. Utilizing PikeOS for MPU in space applications delivers the ability to execute safety-critical applications at the far edge.

For more information, visit sysgo.com/pikeos-for-mpu.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Software Security
Software & OS
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Industrial
Image Credit: ASRock
NVIDIA Powered Industrial IoT Controller Released from ASRock

July 5, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Vishay
Vishay Introduces 2 New Fixed-Gain Infrared (IR) Sensor Modules

July 6, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano and SkyWater Technology
Weebit Nano Leverages Skywater's 130nm CMOS to Heat Up ReRAM Market

July 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Bluespec's New MCUX RISC-V Processor Allows Developers to Implement Custom Instructions and Add Accelerators to FPGAs and ASICs

June 28, 2023

MORE