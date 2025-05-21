Qt Group Reimagines UI Development with Seamless Integration Across Programming Languages

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Qt Group

Espoo, Finland. Recently at Qt World Summit 2025, Qt Group introduced plans for substantial expansion of the Qt platform and ecosystem. Due to its current tools and support for cross-platform GUI development, Qt is set to develop into a complete technology-agnostic environment.

The objective is to fulfill software development demands for every device and industry while extending Qt’s presence to a more inclusive and diverse audience. Work is actively progressing on multiple aspects of Qt’s next phase to improve and simplify the process of developing UI/UX workflows.

Qt Group plans to release an innovative bridging technology that integrates Qt with any programming language, initially including Rust, Python, .NET, Swift, and Kotlin/Java. According to the press release, this will extend Qt’s existing front/back-end separation by letting Qt Quick operate independently of C++ back-ends (the back-end houses the app code running business logic, while the front-end uses Qt Quick to define UI/UX).

It allows all design teams the ability to operate in parallel to develop features utilizing different core technologies reducing development costs for product teams, especially in highly specialized and limited areas like embedded devices.

“Our ethos with Qt and cross-platform development has always been ‘build it once, use it everywhere,” says Juhapekka Niemi, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Qt Group. “We looked back at all the amazing tech inventions we’ve helped make possible over the years with Qt and said, ‘we want to bring that to a lot more people.’ We want to make Qt the backbone of all software application development, no matter the technology or industry.”

For more information, visit www.qt.io.