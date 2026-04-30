MathWorks Brings Trusted AI to Embedded Systems Development in MATLAB and Simulink Release 2026a

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MathWorks announced Release 2026a (R2026a) of the MATLAB and Simulink product families, introducing new AI capabilities for embedded systems development. R2026a introduces Simulink Copilot to support Model-Based Design and Polyspace Copilot to improve embedded software code analysis, helping engineering teams maintain productivity, rigor, traceability, and repeatability in their designs.

MathWorks is advancing AI for engineering in two complementary ways:

First, the company is embedding copilots directly into the environments engineering teams are already using, such as MATLAB Copilot, Simulink Copilot, and Polyspace Copilot.

Second, MathWorks integrates MATLAB and Simulink functionality into agentic workflows through MATLAB MCP Core Server and MATLAB Agentic Toolkit. Teams can understand designs faster, address software issues earlier, and apply development and verification workflows more consistently.

Grounded in the user’s models, the team’s defined processes, and MathWorks documentation, Simulink Copilot provides guidance tailored to the engineering context teams already use. The product can generate model explanations, answer questions about model behavior, and help users locate relevant blocks and subsystems in their models. By isolating issues, suggesting remedies, and guiding next steps, the copilot helps engineers move design work forward more quickly. Engineering teams can also use it to execute standardized tasks that support more consistent development and verification practices.

R2026a introduces Polyspace Copilot and Polyspace as You Code. Polyspace Copilot provides guidance based on Polyspace analysis results to help engineers interpret static analysis findings, understand issues, and resolve them more efficiently. Polyspace as You Code enables developers to check C and C++ coding rules and identify coding defects and vulnerabilities as code is written, including code produced with AI-assisted tools.

R2026a also includes three enhancements across the Polyspace product family: a new Polyspace desktop application for unified configuration and results management, extensions to Polyspace Bug Finder with custom checkers and coding standards, and software-sanitizing capabilities in Polyspace Test for dynamic analysis of runtime errors.

R2026a’s updates across the MATLAB and Simulink product families include:

MATLAB Course Designer : A new product that helps educators develop courses, courseware, labs, and assessments using MATLAB and Simulink.

: A new product that helps educators develop courses, courseware, labs, and assessments using MATLAB and Simulink. Simulink FMU Builder : A new product that creates standalone Functional Mockup Units from Simulink models and C or C++ code to support model exchange and integration workflows.

: A new product that creates standalone Functional Mockup Units from Simulink models and C or C++ code to support model exchange and integration workflows. MATLAB : Build and share interactive webpages with visualizations without installing MATLAB. Engineers can also manage Python environments and improve data exchange between MATLAB and Python workflows.

: Build and share interactive webpages with visualizations without installing MATLAB. Engineers can also manage Python environments and improve data exchange between MATLAB and Python workflows. Simulink : Access commonly used actions more efficiently through simplified, task-focused context menus. Users can also simulate C and C++ code within models without language limitations or additional wrappers.

: Access commonly used actions more efficiently through simplified, task-focused context menus. Users can also simulate C and C++ code within models without language limitations or additional wrappers. Wireless Network Toolbox : Model, simulate, analyze, and visualize wireless communication networks to evaluate end-to-end system behavior.

: Model, simulate, analyze, and visualize wireless communication networks to evaluate end-to-end system behavior. MATLAB Test : Generate starter tests, equivalence tests, and tests from command history using MATLAB Copilot. Engineers can also run tests related to the current file to reduce unnecessary execution.

: Generate starter tests, equivalence tests, and tests from command history using MATLAB Copilot. Engineers can also run tests related to the current file to reduce unnecessary execution. Mapping Toolbox : Enhance geospatial analysis with 3D building visualization, image overlays, and raster map capabilities.

: Enhance geospatial analysis with 3D building visualization, image overlays, and raster map capabilities. Signal Processing Toolbox: Design and analyze digital filters with the new Filter Designer and Filter Analyzer apps, label time-frequency data, and extract signal features using enhanced interactive tools.

“Engineering teams now have access to capabilities enabled by generative AI, and leaders need confidence that these translate into tangible engineering and business benefits,” said Avinash Nehemiah, Head of Product Management and Marketing, Design Automation at MathWorks. “In engineering design and software verification, productivity improvements cannot come at the expense of rigor, traceability, or trust. MathWorks is committed to delivering grounded AI tools for engineering that help teams move faster while preserving the discipline and confidence required to develop complex engineered systems.”

For more information, visit R2026a Release Highlights.