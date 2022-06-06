New MapleSim Release from Maplesoft Provides an Enhanced Multidomain Modeling Tool for Building Better Machines

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Maplesoft announced a new release of MapleSim that is designed to make it easier for engineers to improve the design of machines that incorporate elements from multiple engineering domains.

MapleSim is an advanced modeling and simulation tool that helps machine designers reduce development time, lower costs, and diagnose real-world performance issues, with its flexible modeling environment, built-in analysis tools, and connectivity to automation systems. The new MapleSim release adds to the range of components, apps, and settings to expand the modeling scope, and is designed to make it faster for engineers to build models and explore designs, reducing the effort required to produce more effective machines.

MapleSim is designed to support engineers in evaluating design concepts and identifying and solving performance issues in advance, by managing the entire, system-level model in a single platform. This makes it suitable for a broad range of industrial applications, including simulation of manufacturing and packaging systems, model development for hardware-in-the-loop and virtual commissioning, and more.

MapleSim 2022 offers additional features that make it even faster to produce high-fidelity models that incorporate elements from a wide variety of specialized domains. These include a new app for creating custom configurations for directional control valves that allows more design flexibility. Updates to several add-on libraries also provide additional modeling support, including new components for modeling flow through air orifices and for heat-related flow changes in air and water, and model laminating in web handling systems.

The new MapleSim release also offers new stream-lined settings for signal connectors, the model diagrams are less cluttered and easier for technical reviews. In addition, an update to the add-on MapleSim CAD Toolbox extends connectivity to recent releases of popular CAD tools. With this toolbox, engineers can import their 2-D and 3-D diagrams into MapleSim, to see how their mechanical CAD models will behave as part of a larger, multidomain system and make improvements to their designs.

The MapleSim family of products includes MapleSim Insight, which gives machine builders simulation-based debugging and 3-D visualization capabilities by connecting directly to existing automation tools, and enables MapleSim models to be shared with teams who aren’t already familiar with modeling. In the latest update, MapleSim Insight now supports saving and managing sets of simulation results in order to compare outcomes across multiple runs. It also has a new Tutorial Mode to allow less-technical teams to leverage the more advanced visualization features.

For more information, visit www.maplesim.com.