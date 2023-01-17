Embedded Computing Design

Vector Releases its SaaS vCDM

By Chad Cox

January 17, 2023

Image Provided by Vector

Stuttgart, Germany. Just push a button, and you are working with Vector’s Calibration Data Management System (vCDM) 21.1 software-as-a-service. The calibration data solution allows teams to effectively communicate information by making it accessible to all members. When data is in need of a change, multiple users may merge consistently traceable information without any additional challenges.

vCDM Software-as-a-Service Features:

  • The vCDM server is provided in the Vector Team Services collaboration platform
  • Vector Team Services is based on Microsoft Azure
  • Azure is GDPR-compliant and certified after the new international standard ISO/IEC 27701 (Privacy Information Management System PIMS)

Within the self-service portal, independent users register and are given authorizations to manage specific data within their constraints. When utilized fully, the vCDM includes costs for hardware, software, and operation of the vCDM server including the database.

More information at: vector.com/team-services.
 

 

