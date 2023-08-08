Embedded Computing Design

ADATA to Attend AGE

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 08, 2023

News

ADATA to Attend AGE
Image Credit: ADATA

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. is set to highlight its DDR5 5600 industrial-grade memory and 112-layer (BiCS5) storage solutions ideal for gaming (betting) applications at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) from August 15th to 17th. ADATA’s booth (818) will have its experts there to answer any questions on the BiCS5 3D (e)TLC storage products leveraging KIOXIA and WDC chips in 2.5-inch, M.2 2280/2242, mSATA SSDs, and CFast/microSD.

The booth will have information on ADATA’s enterprise-level 7.68TB large-capacity SATA III SSDs and BiCS5 M.2 2280 SSDs with PCIe Gen4x4 ultra-high-speed transmission interfaces including certified DWPD>1. According to ADATA, “it upgraded A+ SLC technology to increase the P/E cycles of 3D flash memory products to 100,000, greatly extending the service life of SSDs and increasing the durability of gaming machines.”

Included A+ Security data technology utilizes data erasure, destruction, data encryption, and write protect set by both software and hardware to manage the privacy of gaming IP’s from outside manipulation. If a power outage ensues, the Power Loss Protect uses tantalum polymer capacitors for help until the power is restored.

ADATA plans to have its Industrial-grade DDR5 5600 memory featuring:

  • U-DIMM
  • SO-DIMM
  • R-DIMM
  • On-die ECC error correction
  • Low voltage of 1.1V
  • 30µ PCB gold-plating
  • Anti-vulcanization technology
  • Conformal coating

For more information, visit industrial.adata.com/en/edm/AGE.
 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Storage
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Software Security
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Budget Tools Review: Exploring I2C With the Digilent Analog Discovery 3

August 7, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: THine
THine Delivers 13MP PDAF Camera Utilizing OLogic’s Pumpkin EVKs

August 8, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Premio
Premio Offers UL Certified Systems

August 8, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Swissbit
Moodle has FIDO2 Authentication Thanks to Swissbit and lern.link

August 8, 2023

MORE