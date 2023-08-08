ADATA to Attend AGE

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ADATA

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. is set to highlight its DDR5 5600 industrial-grade memory and 112-layer (BiCS5) storage solutions ideal for gaming (betting) applications at the Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) from August 15th to 17th. ADATA’s booth (818) will have its experts there to answer any questions on the BiCS5 3D (e)TLC storage products leveraging KIOXIA and WDC chips in 2.5-inch, M.2 2280/2242, mSATA SSDs, and CFast/microSD.

The booth will have information on ADATA’s enterprise-level 7.68TB large-capacity SATA III SSDs and BiCS5 M.2 2280 SSDs with PCIe Gen4x4 ultra-high-speed transmission interfaces including certified DWPD>1. According to ADATA, “it upgraded A+ SLC technology to increase the P/E cycles of 3D flash memory products to 100,000, greatly extending the service life of SSDs and increasing the durability of gaming machines.”

Included A+ Security data technology utilizes data erasure, destruction, data encryption, and write protect set by both software and hardware to manage the privacy of gaming IP’s from outside manipulation. If a power outage ensues, the Power Loss Protect uses tantalum polymer capacitors for help until the power is restored.



ADATA plans to have its Industrial-grade DDR5 5600 memory featuring:

U-DIMM

SO-DIMM

R-DIMM

On-die ECC error correction

Low voltage of 1.1V

30µ PCB gold-plating

Anti-vulcanization technology

Conformal coating

For more information, visit industrial.adata.com/en/edm/AGE.

