Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Trying to be All Things in Memory, Apacer

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 31, 2024

Embedded Executive: Trying to be All Things in Memory, Apacer

Many of the memory suppliers choose a niche to be an expert. It may be automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, etc. In the case of Apacer Technology, the company has chosen to do it all. In my discussion with Gibson Chen, the General Manager of Apacer, I challenged whether that’s the best approach, trying to serve just about any market. Listen to this week’s Embedded Executives podcast and decide for yourself if that’s the right strategy.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Storage
Analog & Power
onsemi Accelerates Silicon Carbide Innovation, Introduces Latest Generation EliteSiC M3e MOSFETs

July 29, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
How Far Has Korea's AI Technology Come? Medical AI Companies, 'One After Another' with Visible Results

July 22, 2024

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: What’s New in Wi-Fi, Infineon

July 10, 2024

MORE
Security
Enhancing Secure Memory with CPU-Enforced Tagging

July 19, 2024

MORE