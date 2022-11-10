Infineon Released Commercially Available 8- and 16-Mbit EXCELON™ F-RAM Non-Volatile Memories

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG commercially released its industrial high density serial F-RAMs, the 8- and 16-Mbit EXCELON F-RAM memories. Both the 8-and 16-bit memories focus on non-volatile data-logging needs for the next-generation automotive and industrial systems to mitigate data loss at the edge. Also featured is a wide voltage operation from 1.71 V to 3.6 V, support up to 54-MBps of data throughput over a low-pin count interface, and offered in a RoHS-compliant, 24-ball FBGA package.

Ramesh Chettuvetty, Head of RAM product line at Infineon’s Automotive Division said, “Our new EXCELON F-RAM products offer superior performance and reliability for mission-critical data capture, without sacrificing ultra-low power operation, making them ideal for factory automation solutions and automotive event data recorders.” The memories read and write capabilities are comparable to parallel-interface and battery-backed Static RAMs with 35-ns access time.

