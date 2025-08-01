Embedded Computing Design

KIOXIA Debuts UFS 4.1 Flash Memory for Automotive Use, Outpacing Previous Gen by Over 3x

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 01, 2025

News

Image Credit: ​​​​​​​KIOXIA

KIOXIA America, Inc.  has started sampling new Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 4.1 embedded memory devices engineered for automotive applications. Designed to meet the rigid demands of next-generation in-vehicle systems, the devices offer substantial performance, flexibility, and diagnostic enhancements, powered by KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology and in-house engineered controller technology.

Offered in 128 gigabytes (GB), 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 terabyte (TB), the UFS 4.1 devices are developed for the requirements of infotainment, ADAS, telematics, domain controllers, and vehicle computers. They meet AEC-Q100/1044 Grade 2 standards with an operating temperature up to 115°C.

Compared to KIOXIA’s previous UFS 3.1 generation, the UFS 4.1 (512 GB) devices deliver:

  • Approximately 2.1 times sequential read performance
  • Approximately 2.5 times sequential write performance
  • Approximately 2.1 times random read performance
  • Approximately 3.7 times random write performance

Highlights:

  • Compliant with the UFS 4.1 Specification, which incorporates WriteBooster associated extensions such as WriteBooster Buffer Resizing and Pinned Partial Flush Mode, delivering improved flexibility for optimum performance. UFS 4.1 is backward compatible with UFS 4.0 and UFS 3.1
  • Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities, including a newly added vendor-specific device health descriptor, streamlining device status monitoring and predictive maintenance

According to the press release, UFS Ver. 4.1 devices from KIOXIA, offers its advanced BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC standard package. KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory presents CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, an architectural progression marking a step-change in flash memory design.

For more information, visit kioxia.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

