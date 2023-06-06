KIOXIA Introduces Next-Generation UFS Ver. 4.0 Devices

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – KIOXIA Europe GmbH recently announced new high-performing UFS (Universal Flash Storage) Ver. 4.0 embedded flash memory devices that provide fast transfer speeds in a small package size and are designed for a range of next-gen mobile applications. The improved performance enabled by these devices allows applications to utilize 5G’s connectivity benefits like faster downloads and reduced lag time.

KIOXIA's UFS Ver. 4.0 devices integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard package. UFS 4.0 incorporates MIPI M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0, supports theoretical interface speeds of up to 23.2Gbps per lane or 46.4Gbps per device, and is backward compatible with UFS 3.1.

Additional Features include:

Performance improvement over previous generation: +18% sequential write, +30% random write, and +13% random read

+18% sequential write, +30% random write, and +13% random read Supports High Speed Link Startup Sequence (HS-LSS) features: With conventional UFS, Link Startup (M-PHY and UniPro initialization sequence) between device and host is performed at low-speed PWM-G1 (3~9Mbps), but with HS-LSS, it can be performed at a faster HS-G1 Rate A (1248Mbps). This is expected to reduce the time for Link Startup by approximately 70% compared to the conventional method.

With conventional UFS, Link Startup (M-PHY and UniPro initialization sequence) between device and host is performed at low-speed PWM-G1 (3~9Mbps), but with HS-LSS, it can be performed at a faster HS-G1 Rate A (1248Mbps). This is expected to reduce the time for Link Startup by approximately 70% compared to the conventional method. Enhances security: Utilizes Advanced RPMB for faster read and write access to security data, and RPMB Purge to ensure discarded data is sanitized quickly and securely.

Utilizes Advanced RPMB for faster read and write access to security data, and RPMB Purge to ensure discarded data is sanitized quickly and securely. Supports Extended Initiator ID (Ext-IID): Intended to be used with Multi Circular Queue (MCQ) at the UFS 4.0 host controller for better random performance

For more information, visit KIOXIA.