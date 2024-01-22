Product of the Week: Everspin’s EMxxLX xSPI Industrial STT-MRAM

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Memory technologies are often integrated into demanding applications, industrial being one of most critical and expansive, requiring high reliability, versatility, low power consumption, and much more. There are various types of memory that are equipped with these features; however, some are better suited as they’re capable of enabling higher densities at a lower cost.

The EMxxLX xSPI Industrial STT-MRAM from Everspin Technologies Inc. is a Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory, a non-volatile memory technology designed for high performing electronic systems. For example, the high endurance EMxxLX solution is most suitable for industrial IoT, network/enterprise infrastructure, process automation and control, aeronautics/avionics, medical, gaming, and FPGA configuration.

Everspin’s EMxxLX xSPI Industrial STT-MRAM in Action

The EMxxLX stands out from other memory technologies with its xSPI serial interface, based on Everspin’s STT-MRAM technology, supporting high speed, standardized serial communication between the memory device and processing systems such as microcontrollers and processors.

Further, the expanded SPI bus interface is capable of operating in different modes, supporting Octal, Quad, Dual, and Single SPI protocols at up to 200MHz in both single and double transfer rate configurations (STR/DTR) for Octal SPI.

The STT-MRAM solution supports unlimited read and write operations, as well as byte-level read and write operations with no erase required in persistent memory operating mode. Overall, the memory technology is designed to establish data integrity with no external Error Correction Code (ECC) required.

The EMxxLX enables SPI backwards compatibility with SPI and xSPI commands, and with NVSRAM, FRAM, NOR, and Toggle MRAM. Further, SPI and xSPI commands enable Program/Erase emulated NOR compatible Execute-in-Place (XIP).

Getting Started with Everspin’s EMxxLX xSPI Industrial STT-MRAM

The EMxxLX is available in following densities: 4Mb, 8Mb, 16Mb, 32Mb, 64Mb, and 128Mb. The new 4Mb density product family is designed to easily replace FRAM and NVSRAM products. The memory solution is also compliant with JESD251 and JESD251-1 standards, and is RoHS compliant, in the following package options:

24-ball BGA, 6mm x 8mm (5 x 5 array).

8-pin DFN, 6mm x 8mm for 8Mb-128Mb.

8-pin DFN, 5mm x 6mm for 4Mb, 8Mb, & 16Mb.

As the solution is primarily designed for industrial settings, these are the operating temperature ranges for additional environment options:

Commercial: 0°C to +70°C.

Industrial: -40°C to +85°C.

Extended Temperature: -40°C to +105°C.

Additional Resources:

Product Page: https://www.everspin.com/xspi-industrial-iot-and-embedded-systems

https://www.everspin.com/xspi-industrial-iot-and-embedded-systems Press Release: https://www.everspin.com/news/everspin-announces-commercial-availability-its-emxxlx-stt-mram-devices