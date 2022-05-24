Virtium Introduces High-Endurance M.2 PCIe/NVMe Industrial SSD Platform with 10+ Year Product Availability

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Virtium, a provider of industrial Solid-State Drive (SSD) and Memory Module solutions, introduced the next generation of their StorFly XE class M.2 NVMe SSD product portfolio.

These M.2 NVMe SSDs offer high endurance for industrial embedded OEMs with a wide capacity range, and high throughput per watt rating, accomplished by leveraging industrial-grade BiCS5 gTLC and Virtium developed firmware. This in-house firmware capability combined with a state-of-the-art controller and other proprietary technology, allows for a 10+ year product availability spanning multiple future NAND flash generations.

StorFly XE class NVMe drives are fully compliant with industry standard JEDEC M.2 2242 and 2280 formats, supporting PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 interfaces and the NVMe 1.3 protocol. TCG Opal and Data Encryption with crypto erase are also supported. These SSDs increase endurance by up to 10X over standard 3D TLC, while offering a wide capacity range of 8GB to 640GB+. The drives also support a wide operating temperature range from -40ºC to +85ºC.

StorFly XE class M.2 NVMe SSDs are configurable and include vendor-specific commands to tune critical parameters including power and capacity, making them ideally suited for a variety of applications ranging from essential functions such as system boot, to heavier writing, and highly random data workloads. The M.2 NVMe industrial SSDs also provide steady performance over the full SSD capacity and over the full -40ºC to +85ºC temperature range, meaning they won’t suffer the frequent and erratic performance drops often found in client and enterprise class SSDs. The small format of M.2 2242 (42mm length) is also optimized for low power (translating to highest throughput per watt), which is ideal for small footprint host systems and sealed designs with limited to no airflow to mitigate excessive performance throttling. This condition is common in many standard off-the-shelf type solutions in the market.

Key features include:

Industrial grade pSLC: up to 10X higher endurance than standard 3D TLC

SWaP (size, weight, and power) optimization IP, delivering high throughput per watt with stable/steady performance M.2 2242 (42mm) and M.2 2280 (80mm) formats

Widest range of capacities for pSLC NVMe SSDs: 8GB to 640GB+

Full industrial temperature: -40ºC to 85ºC, shock and vibration support

Integrated power-loss protection to protect drive integrity in the event of an unexpected power loss; options also available for protecting in-flight data

Up to 10-year product availability; suitable for long term product deployments, providing high ROI and lowest cost-of-ownership.

The new StorFly® XE class M.2 NVMe SSDs are sampling now.

